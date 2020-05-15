An investor sits in front of displays showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Mysterious sell-off in forgotten stocks shows China’s unfinished capital market reform
- Shanghai’s B-share index fell to its lowest level in more than a decade, leaving investors baffled by what set off the decline
- The appeal of China’s B shares to foreign traders has been waning amid Beijing’s efforts to further open up the bulk of its capital markets
Topic | China stock market
An investor sits in front of displays showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters