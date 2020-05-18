A general view of the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China on 5 March 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
How will China’s annual legislative meetings affect the stock investor? Five key industries to watch
- The annual general assembly session of the legislature, known as the National People’s Congress (NPC), will kick off on Friday after an unprecedented delay of more than two months due to the Covid-19 outbreak
- The government will make public a raft of key economic targets, agenda and policies through its yearly work report and national budgets, for the thousands of political elites gathering in Beijing to review and approve
Topic | Stocks
A general view of the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China on 5 March 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE