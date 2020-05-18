Crude oil prices rose on Monday as more countries eased lockdown measures imposed to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. Photo: Reuters
Chinese oil majors help Hang Seng Index recoup early losses after crude prices jump to one-month high

  • Hang Seng Index ends morning session 0.4 per cent higher at 23,892.24
  • CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec surge after crude prices rise to their highest level in a month amid signs of a recovery in demand
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 2:53pm, 18 May, 2020

