Crude oil prices rose on Monday as more countries eased lockdown measures imposed to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. Photo: Reuters
Chinese oil majors help Hang Seng Index recoup early losses after crude prices jump to one-month high
- Hang Seng Index ends morning session 0.4 per cent higher at 23,892.24
- CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec surge after crude prices rise to their highest level in a month amid signs of a recovery in demand
