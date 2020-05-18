A worker stacks 12.5 kilogram gold bullion bars at the Valcambi SA precious metal refinery in Lugano, Switzerland. Gold's haven qualities are shining through the market amid unprecedented monetary policy easing and rising trade tension. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors load up on Chinese gold stocks, as bullion futures touch new highs on worst-ever US economic data
- Stocks rally as gold futures rise to their highest level since September 2012 in New York, set for a record high in Shanghai
- Record slump in US retail sales and factory production and inflation-inducing policies are brightening precious metal’s outlook
Topic | China stock market
A worker stacks 12.5 kilogram gold bullion bars at the Valcambi SA precious metal refinery in Lugano, Switzerland. Gold's haven qualities are shining through the market amid unprecedented monetary policy easing and rising trade tension. Photo: Bloomberg