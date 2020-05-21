Bossini operates 39 shops in Hong Kong and Macau, and 180 in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
Iconic Hong Kong clothing brand Bossini’s share price doubles as investors back gymnastics star Li Ning to revive its flagging fortunes
- The stock has skyrocketed after a joint venture controlled by Viva China, a sports talent agency founded by Li, said it would buy a 66.6 per cent stake
- Bossini has floundered in recent years as the once-popular brand failed to adapt in an increasingly competitive consumer market
