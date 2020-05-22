People gather at the Times Square shopping mall during an anti-government protest in Causeway Bay, on Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's birthday. A new security law proposed by Beijing is fueling concerns about more unrest in the city and stock losses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong developers suffer sell-off as investors worry new security law may provoke protests, capital outflows

  • Shares of office and shopping centre landlords dived by more than 6 per cent, among the biggest losers in the sell-off
  • A new legislation proposed by Beijing to curb activities aimed at toppling the central government is fuelling political risks
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 1:10pm, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People gather at the Times Square shopping mall during an anti-government protest in Causeway Bay, on Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's birthday. A new security law proposed by Beijing is fueling concerns about more unrest in the city and stock losses. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE