People gather at the Times Square shopping mall during an anti-government protest in Causeway Bay, on Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's birthday. A new security law proposed by Beijing is fueling concerns about more unrest in the city and stock losses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong developers suffer sell-off as investors worry new security law may provoke protests, capital outflows
- Shares of office and shopping centre landlords dived by more than 6 per cent, among the biggest losers in the sell-off
- A new legislation proposed by Beijing to curb activities aimed at toppling the central government is fuelling political risks
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
