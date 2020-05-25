A passenger wearing a protective mask walks past China Eastern Airlines aircraft standing on the tarmac at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, on May 2. Photo: Bloomberg
After catastrophic slump, China’s travel revival ignites airport stocks, duty-free operators on turnaround bets
- An index tracking airport operators has risen 9.8 per cent from its March low, beating the Shanghai Composite Index
- Diversified airport operators are better shielded from Covid-19 damage, duty-free shops to gain from spending rebound
