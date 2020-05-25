A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index. The city is gripped by political tensions following China’s move to introduce a tailor-made security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend rout as security law, street protests signal rocky months ahead in election year

  • Hang Seng Index drops 1 per cent in morning session as investors face rising political tensions in the financial hub
  • Things will get much worse before they get better, says strategist Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:44pm, 25 May, 2020

