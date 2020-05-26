A man looking at his phone is reflected in a wall as an electronic board displays stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney. Stocks in Asia-Pacific region are rising on the back of measures to reboot economies wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFEThorne/Bloomberg
Hang Seng Index avoids slippery slope, regional markets rally as pandemic easing measures fuel recovery hopes

  • Hang Seng Index is on course for its best gain in a week amid political worries
  • Japanese stocks pace rally with an almost 2 per cent gain after government ends virus emergency measures
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:27pm, 26 May, 2020

A man looking at his phone is reflected in a wall as an electronic board displays stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney. Stocks in Asia-Pacific region are rising on the back of measures to reboot economies wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFEThorne/Bloomberg
