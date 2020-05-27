Police conduct stop and search operations to deter protests against China’s proposed move to impose a security law for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks snap rebound as US considers range of sanctions to punish China over security law
- Hang Seng Index falls after US President Donald Trump said that the White House would soon “do something” about Beijing’s proposed security law for Hong Kong
- The city remains largely calm, with police increasing presence for possible large-scale protests, as the Legislative Council is set to debate on a bill on disregard for the Chinese national anthem
Topic | A-shares
