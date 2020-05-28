Chart of the closing Hang Seng Index on display on a smartphone after the index tumbled last Friday by the most in almost five years on Beijing’s security law proposal for Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks face another sell-off amid escalating US-China tensions while regional markets rally

  • Local stock market is caught in escalating US-China tensions after decisions on Hong Kong autonomy, Huawei CFO’s case
  • Major markets across Asia-Pacific continue to rally on recovery hopes, stimulus
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:41pm, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chart of the closing Hang Seng Index on display on a smartphone after the index tumbled last Friday by the most in almost five years on Beijing’s security law proposal for Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE