Chart of the closing Hang Seng Index on display on a smartphone after the index tumbled last Friday by the most in almost five years on Beijing’s security law proposal for Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks face another sell-off amid escalating US-China tensions while regional markets rally
- Local stock market is caught in escalating US-China tensions after decisions on Hong Kong autonomy, Huawei CFO’s case
- Major markets across Asia-Pacific continue to rally on recovery hopes, stimulus
Topic | China stock market
Chart of the closing Hang Seng Index on display on a smartphone after the index tumbled last Friday by the most in almost five years on Beijing’s security law proposal for Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong