A man is seen through a CT scanner at the showroom of the medical imaging equipment maker Beijing Wandong WDM Medical Technology during a government organised tour of the facility following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s stock investors should expect volatility, slimmed-down stimulus and targeted help, says National People’s Congress
- China’s biggest political gathering signals special breaks for electric vehicles, 5G network, medical equipment
- Sell-offs should offer buying opportunities in Hong Kong, where stocks are cheaply valued
Topic | China stock market
