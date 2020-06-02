Mainland traders are bullish on Hong Kong stocks even as other investors head for the exit. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland traders ride on high risk appetite to snap up Hong Kong stocks at unprecedented pace
- Chinese investors have spent US$35.6 billion buying Hong Kong shares this year through the Stock Connect programme, the most in the same period since 2017
- Strong southbound inflows add to speculation about state buying to defend Hong Kong’s position as a financial centre
Topic | China stock market: Latest news and updates
Mainland traders are bullish on Hong Kong stocks even as other investors head for the exit. Photo: Bloomberg