Mainland traders ride on high risk appetite to snap up Hong Kong stocks at unprecedented pace

  • Chinese investors have spent US$35.6 billion buying Hong Kong shares this year through the Stock Connect programme, the most in the same period since 2017
  • Strong southbound inflows add to speculation about state buying to defend Hong Kong’s position as a financial centre
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Jun, 2020

