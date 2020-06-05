Flavour of the month: the government now says China’s street vendors are vital to the economy. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s change of heart on street vendors sparks stock market frenzy as traders predict surging demand for vans, kitchenware, umbrellas
- Investors believe products of use to hawkers, like vans and umbrellas, will be in high demand after the government signalled its support for stall owners
- Beijing is now touting tiny street vendors as vital to a floundering economy, a dramatic U-turn from its previous attitude
