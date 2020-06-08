Kweichow Moutai is always one of the most heavily traded stocks on the trading link between Hong Kong and mainland China. Photo: Simon Song
As Kweichow Moutai’s huge run-up leaves investors giddy, sobering signs suggest the party could be coming to an end
- Kweichow Moutai’s rapid run-up takes the stock to the biggest-ever premium to the price target set by analysts
- US research firm Morningstar says the stock is richly valued and sets a price target that implies a 34 per cent drop from the current level
