Aerial view of China Evergrande’s Emerald Bay housing project under construction in Tuen Mun, as of May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Fourth time unlucky for China Evergrande as Hong Kong investors shun Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun

  • Mainland developer manages to sell only five flats, or 1.5 per cent, of the 338 units on offer on Sunday
  • In early May, the developer managed to sell 41 units, or 12 per cent, of the 335 units on offer
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:34pm, 7 Jun, 2020

