View of an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index number outside a bank branch in Mong Kok on June 1. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong stock bulls rewarded with best run since November as recovery hopes mask political fault lines
- Local stocks are buoyed by signs of easing pandemic measures, revival in US job report
- Eyes on this week’s FOMC meeting as the Federal Reserve assesses its record stimulus measures
Topic | Stocks
View of an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index number outside a bank branch in Mong Kok on June 1. Photo: Edmond So