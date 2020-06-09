Bronze sculpture of a bull, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, as an electronic board shows stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index on track for longest winning streak in 14 months on recovery optimism
- Trading halted in shares of Cathay Pacific and major shareholders Swire Pacific and Air China pending announcement
- Hang Seng Index has gained about 9 per cent this month
