Chinese models at the launch of the NetEase online gaming package aimed at young women on 12 January 2004. Photo: Mark Ralston
NetEase gets a lot of love from investors, as shares are oversold by 360 times in Hong Kong secondary listing

  • The retail tranche of NetEase’s secondary offering was 360.5 times oversubscribed, compared with the ratio of 40 times for Alibaba Group Holding’s US$13 billion IPO last year
  • NetEase said it would increase its allocation to retail investors to 20.58 million shares from 5.15 million previously, due to overwhelming demand
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:58pm, 10 Jun, 2020

