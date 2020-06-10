Chinese models at the launch of the NetEase online gaming package aimed at young women on 12 January 2004. Photo: Mark Ralston
NetEase gets a lot of love from investors, as shares are oversold by 360 times in Hong Kong secondary listing
- The retail tranche of NetEase’s secondary offering was 360.5 times oversubscribed, compared with the ratio of 40 times for Alibaba Group Holding’s US$13 billion IPO last year
- NetEase said it would increase its allocation to retail investors to 20.58 million shares from 5.15 million previously, due to overwhelming demand
Topic | Stocks
