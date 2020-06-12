Morning rush hour in Beijing on May 22, 2020. China’s economy is showing signs of a strong recovery from Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: AFP
Fund managers bet on China’s tech, consumer stocks to provide growth in a post-pandemic economy

  • Asset managers are bullish on e-commerce platforms, online entertainment companies, 5G-related stocks and pharmaceuticals
  • China is on a steady economic recovery and provides investment certainty, a scarcity as the rest of the world still grapples with coronavirus, portfolio managers say
Yujing Liu
Updated: 6:59am, 12 Jun, 2020

