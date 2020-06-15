Medical personnel get ready to test people for coronavirus who visited or live near Xinfadi market in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong falls by as much as 1.3 per cent amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China
- China saw 39 new locally-transmitted cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 36 of them in Beijing
- Registration-based IPO application system for the ChiNext board takes effect today
Topic | Stocks
Medical personnel get ready to test people for coronavirus who visited or live near Xinfadi market in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP