A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

ChiNext extends run-up as China deepens reforms of IPO registration system and wider trading band

  • ChiNext board entered a bull market last week after rising 20 per cent from its February low
  • Approvals of new offering and trading restrictions are part of reforms for the index of smaller growth companies
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:52pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE