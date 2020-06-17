The Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing is disinfected on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in China’s capital. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks end flat in choppy morning session as Beijing imposes lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases

  • Hang Seng Index ends first session almost flat at 24,337.17
  • Shanghai Composite Index eases 0.1 per cent to 2,928.89
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 12:14pm, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing is disinfected on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in China’s capital. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE