The Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing is disinfected on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in China’s capital. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks end flat in choppy morning session as Beijing imposes lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases
- Hang Seng Index ends first session almost flat at 24,337.17
- Shanghai Composite Index eases 0.1 per cent to 2,928.89
Topic | Stocks
