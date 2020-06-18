JD.com debuted in Hong Kong. It had its dog mascot “Joy” bang the gong in a virtual ceremony. Image: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
JD.com rises in Hong Kong’s biggest listing of the year, with its canine mascot ‘Joy’ banging the virtual gong – a first at the bourse
- Shares jumps 5.8 per cent in market open to HK$239
- Secondary listing of JD.com follows NetEase last week
