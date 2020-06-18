An employee wearing a protective mask works on an SUV in the paint shop at the Geely Automobile Holdings in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Geely Auto climbs most in two months on plan to list on Shanghai Star Market

  • Geely’s shares rose by as much as 7.6 per cent in Hong Kong after the board approved the plan to sell new shares on the Star Market
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:37am, 18 Jun, 2020

