An employee wearing a protective mask works on an SUV in the paint shop at the Geely Automobile Holdings in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Geely Auto climbs most in two months on plan to list on Shanghai Star Market
- Geely’s shares rose by as much as 7.6 per cent in Hong Kong after the board approved the plan to sell new shares on the Star Market
Topic | Stocks
