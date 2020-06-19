Medical workers collect a throat swab from a citizen at a testing site in Haidian District of Beijing on June 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks mixed as US President Donald Trump warns of possible US-China ‘complete decoupling’

  • Beijing says it has contained outbreak of virus
  • Trump uses strongest language so far in threats against China
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 11:08am, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers collect a throat swab from a citizen at a testing site in Haidian District of Beijing on June 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE