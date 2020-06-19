A branch of China Pacific Insurance Co. (CPIC) is seen in Huaibei city, east China's Anhui province. Photo: Imaginechina
China Pacific Insurance says coronavirus-battered cyclical stocks are good bets due to growth potential

  • Insurer likes shares of financial and energy companies, which were clobbered due to Covid-19
  • China is encouraging consumer spending to help the country dig its way out of an economic slump
Daniel Ren
Updated: 4:03pm, 19 Jun, 2020

