Alibaba representatives “bang the gong” as the e-commerce giant debuts in a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
China-US hostility to benefit Hong Kong investors as stock benchmark is set to decouple from old economy
- NetEase and JD.com are the latest US-listed Chinese companies to launch secondary offerings in Hong Kong amid fraying ties between Beijing and Washington. Many more are expected
- China’s new-economy stocks will account for about one-tenth of the weightings of the Hang Seng Index in 2022, Jefferies says
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Alibaba representatives “bang the gong” as the e-commerce giant debuts in a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong