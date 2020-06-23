Commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus line up to board a bus at a bus terminal in Beijing on June 22, 2020. Beijing acted swiftly when the virus broke out again recently and says it is under control.
Hong Kong stocks see big swing to gain as Trump says US-China trade deal is ‘fully intact’ after confusion over aide’s comment

  • Trump issues clarifying Tweet after aide says his comment that trade deal is ‘over’ was taken out of context
  • Hang Seng Index swung nearly 600 points. It was a reminder to traders of how powerfully the US presidential campaign getting underway can move sentiment in Asia.
Martin Choi
Updated: 11:40am, 23 Jun, 2020

