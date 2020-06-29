HSBC expects Hong Kong’s economy to rapidly bounce back in 2021 after a massive slump this year. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, Citibank predict Hong Kong’s economy will contract by up to 5 per cent this year before recovering in 2021
- HSBC Private Banking expects GDP will contract 5 per cent this year, while Citibank has forecast a 4.6 per cent slump
- 11 of the largest Chinese firms listed in the US could relist in Hong Kong in the next three years, says HSBC
