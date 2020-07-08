More upside is in store for US companies with exposure to China businesses, according to forecasts. Photo: Reuters
It pays to have China exposure, even during two years of the trade war, MSCI index shows

  • MSCI index that covers global companies with biggest exposure to China has risen almost 14 per cent since the trade war started in 2018
  • US chip makers Qualcomm, Broadcom pace gains on the index, have risen at least 29 per cent over the past two years
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:26pm, 8 Jul, 2020

