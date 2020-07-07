Midea Group’s headquarters in Foshan, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Its shares have risen 11 per cent so far this year. Photo: Handout
Overseas investors snap up Chinese shares so fast, they are hitting foreign ownership caps on stocks such as home appliances maker Midea

  • Midea, China’s biggest household appliances maker, became off limits after combined foreign holding hit 28 per cent of its outstanding shares
  • Global traders have spent a combined US$156.6 billion on Chinese stocks in the first half, an increase of 12 per cent from the end of 2019
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:59pm, 7 Jul, 2020

