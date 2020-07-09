A brokerage house in Beijing. China’s onshore market is overwhelmingly made up of retail investors. Photo: AP
China Securities Regulatory Commission warns investors about illegally financed margin trading amid run-up in markets

  • Warning comes as frenzied trading pushes Shanghai Composite up by 14 per cent in six sessions
  • Rampant unregulated margin financing seen as responsible for 2015 crash
Yujing Liu
Updated: 6:30am, 9 Jul, 2020

