The Hang Seng Index pulled out of a bear market on Monday. Pictured is the Exchange Square complex in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong stocks gain, with Alibaba soaring, as traders bet on China economic recovery over rise of local Covid-19
- Alibaba shoots up more than 8 per cent in early trading, on track for seventh straight day of gains
- Shanghai Composite Index starts strong, but pulls back and is struggling
