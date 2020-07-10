People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

In China, FOMO is swelling the rank of retail investors chasing the next big winners amid world-beating stock rally

  • Growth in new stock account openings at major brokerages exceeded 30 per cent in June on month, according to media reports
  • Morgan Stanley says that the stock run-up has more legs, as proprietary sentiment index is still far from a level that signals trend reversal
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:10am, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE