People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
In China, FOMO is swelling the rank of retail investors chasing the next big winners amid world-beating stock rally
- Growth in new stock account openings at major brokerages exceeded 30 per cent in June on month, according to media reports
- Morgan Stanley says that the stock run-up has more legs, as proprietary sentiment index is still far from a level that signals trend reversal
