A scientist examines infected cells under a microscope during research for a vaccine in a laboratory. Photo: Reuters
Chinese biotech firm Immunotech deploys IPO cash to bet on next technology to fight liver cancer
- Company is conducting clinical trials involving liver cancer patients in 14 hospitals in northern China to prove its treatment efficacy
- Stock rose 40 per cent on debut last week after its HK$1 billion Hong Kong IPO in June
Topic | Cancer
A scientist examines infected cells under a microscope during research for a vaccine in a laboratory. Photo: Reuters