Chinese biotech firm Immunotech deploys IPO cash to bet on next technology to fight liver cancer

  • Company is conducting clinical trials involving liver cancer patients in 14 hospitals in northern China to prove its treatment efficacy
  • Stock rose 40 per cent on debut last week after its HK$1 billion Hong Kong IPO in June
Eric Ng
Updated: 12:44pm, 13 Jul, 2020

