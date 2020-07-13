A pedestrian bridge that features a monitor for stock exchange prices in Shanghai. Photo: EPA
Chinese investors borrow most money in five years to buy stocks as bull market charges on
- The outstanding balance of margin trading on the mainland’s stock exchanges rose to 1.3 trillion yuan (US$185.9 billion), the most since August 2015
- Bocom International’s Hong Hao says stocks are still cheap relatively to bonds, meaning rally won’t end any time soon
Topic | Stocks
