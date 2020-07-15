The Star Market was the brainchild of President Xi Jinping. Photo: APThe Star Market was the brainchild of President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
The Star Market was the brainchild of President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Star Market technology board second only to Nasdaq, leads Hong Kong in terms of funds raised amid Chinese stock market euphoria

  • The launch of the Star Market, a pet project of President Xi Jinping, a year ago marked the start of China’s stock market reforms
  • Bourse operator has fast-tracked listings of chip makers, biotech firms on Star Market to show support, Atta Capital’s Li says
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 3:26pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Star Market was the brainchild of President Xi Jinping. Photo: APThe Star Market was the brainchild of President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
The Star Market was the brainchild of President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE