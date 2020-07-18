Bull run: China’s CSI300 Index has gained about 50 per cent in the last 18 months, outpacing 93 major global indices in the same period. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s world-beating stock bull run unleashed by economic recovery and liquidity sparks fears of another 2015 meltdown
- The value of Asia’s largest stock market increased by US$1 trillion – an amount larger than the Dutch economy – in the past three weeks
- The frenzy reminds some observers of the 2015 run-up – also fuelled by liquidity and valuation expansions – which ended in a US$5 trillion wipeout
Topic | Stocks
Bull run: China’s CSI300 Index has gained about 50 per cent in the last 18 months, outpacing 93 major global indices in the same period. Photo: EPA-EFE