A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated PressA man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop on record new coronavirus cases; mainland shares defy decline

  • Sentiment is fragile in Hong Kong on rising coronavirus cases
  • Property developers lead decline in Hong Kong
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:27am, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated PressA man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE