A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 30, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong stocks drop on record new coronavirus cases; mainland shares defy decline
- Sentiment is fragile in Hong Kong on rising coronavirus cases
- Property developers lead decline in Hong Kong
Topic | Stocks
