More than 130 companies have raised funds on Shanghai’s Star Market since its launch in July 2019. Photo: AP Photo
After SMIC’s stellar debut, Chinese AI chip maker Cambricon Technologies soars 350 per cent in Shanghai
- Cambricon’s gains make it the seventh-largest company on the Star Market
- Company unlikely to post profit until 2022 amid rapidly increasing R&D expenses
Topic | China technology
More than 130 companies have raised funds on Shanghai’s Star Market since its launch in July 2019. Photo: AP Photo