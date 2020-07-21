The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: ReutersoThe logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuterso
The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuterso
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks head for biggest gain in two weeks on global rally and Ant Group’s listing

  • In US, S&P 500 turns positive, boosting sentiment here
  • New vaccine progress announced
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:09am, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: ReutersoThe logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuterso
The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuterso
READ FULL ARTICLE