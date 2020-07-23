A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong stock exchange on July 20, 2020. Photo: Associated PressA man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong stock exchange on July 20, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong stock exchange on July 20, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
China stocks slide on closing of US consulate, but Hong Kong shares see-saw after sell-off

  • Hong Kong shares tumbled 2.3 per cent on Wednesday on stunning headlines of latest flashpoint between Washington and Beijing
  • Mainland traders only able to react to consulate news today
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang ShidongMartin Choi
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Martin Choi

Updated: 11:30am, 23 Jul, 2020

