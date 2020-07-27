A man wearing a face mask stands next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index on July 21. Photo: APA man wearing a face mask stands next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index on July 21. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index on July 21. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks advance as tech IPOs seen luring hot money, gold miners rally on price bonanza

  • Gold miners surge as the yellow metal approaches an all-time intraday high set in September 2011
  • Technology stocks bounce on new tech index debut, recoup losses from Friday, when investors panicked on China’s decision to close US consulate in Chengdu
Yujing Liu
Updated: 10:54am, 27 Jul, 2020

