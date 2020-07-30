Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo Reuters
Coronavirus vaccine developer CanSino offers shares in China’s second-most expensive initial public offering
- CanSino has priced the A shares of its secondary listing at 209.71 yuan each, the second-most expensive offering price on the mainland’s bourses
- Hong Kong-traded shares of CanSino more than tripled this year on prospects of the Covid-19 vaccine
Topic | IPO
