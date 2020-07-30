Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo ReutersChinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo Reuters
Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo Reuters
Business /  Markets

Coronavirus vaccine developer CanSino offers shares in China’s second-most expensive initial public offering

  • CanSino has priced the A shares of its secondary listing at 209.71 yuan each, the second-most expensive offering price on the mainland’s bourses
  • Hong Kong-traded shares of CanSino more than tripled this year on prospects of the Covid-19 vaccine
Topic |   IPO
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:26pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo ReutersChinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo Reuters
Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign on its building in Tianjin on November 20, 2018. Photo Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE