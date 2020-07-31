A worker in Yisheng Biopharma’s lab, in Shenyang, northeast Liaoning province, where researchers are trying to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AFPA worker in Yisheng Biopharma’s lab, in Shenyang, northeast Liaoning province, where researchers are trying to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
A worker in Yisheng Biopharma’s lab, in Shenyang, northeast Liaoning province, where researchers are trying to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Cold-storage stocks are hot as Chinese traders chase a new round of winners in the coronavirus vaccine race

  • A gauge tracking Chinese companies that make low-temperature storage and shipping equipment surged 9.8 per cent this week
  • Investors expect increased demand for cold-storage logistics to transport vaccines globally for the coronavirus pandemic
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:36pm, 31 Jul, 2020

