A worker in Yisheng Biopharma’s lab, in Shenyang, northeast Liaoning province, where researchers are trying to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Cold-storage stocks are hot as Chinese traders chase a new round of winners in the coronavirus vaccine race
- A gauge tracking Chinese companies that make low-temperature storage and shipping equipment surged 9.8 per cent this week
- Investors expect increased demand for cold-storage logistics to transport vaccines globally for the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Stocks
A worker in Yisheng Biopharma’s lab, in Shenyang, northeast Liaoning province, where researchers are trying to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AFP