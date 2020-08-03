People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index performance in Hong Kong in May 2020. Coronavirus still dominates sentiment after seven months of pandemic. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index slammed by Covid-19 concerns, aerospace stocks add fuel to Shanghai bourse’s best gain in 17 months
- Hang Seng Index ends morning trading session 1 per cent lower as casinos, property developers weigh on market on pandemic concerns
- Shanghai Composite Index extends gain after an 11 per cent rally in July, with aerospace companies in focus
