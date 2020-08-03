China’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on market excesses coincides with its latest promise to wield the big stick at Luckin Coffee. Photo: BloombergChina’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on market excesses coincides with its latest promise to wield the big stick at Luckin Coffee. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on market excesses coincides with its latest promise to wield the big stick at Luckin Coffee. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

China gives its 160 million individual investors the green light for class action lawsuits in historic reform after scandals involving Luckin Coffee, Kingold Jewelry

  • Authorities recently named and shamed Kingold Jewelry, promised to punish Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud
  • Class action lawsuits allow individual investors to pool similar claims against a lone defendant to save cost and time, ease pressure on courts
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:03pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on market excesses coincides with its latest promise to wield the big stick at Luckin Coffee. Photo: BloombergChina’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on market excesses coincides with its latest promise to wield the big stick at Luckin Coffee. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on market excesses coincides with its latest promise to wield the big stick at Luckin Coffee. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE