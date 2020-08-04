Last year Baoshang Bank became the first Chinese lender to be take oven by the government in two decades. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiao Jianhua’s Tomorrow Group duped Baoshang Bank of US$22 billion in loans, triggering Chinese lender’s collapse
- Tomorrow Group, founded by troubled tycoon Xiao Jianhua, illegally borrowed US$22.3 billion from Baoshang Bank over the course of 14 years, but did not repay them
- Tomorrow Group interfered in Baoshang Bank’s daily business operations, chipping away at the bank’s risk controls, says article in Chinese central bank magazine
Topic | Central Banks
