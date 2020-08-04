The Hang Seng Index has seen back-to-back monthly gains. Here, a sculpture stands in front of a stock ticker at the Exchange Square complex. Photo: BloombergThe Hang Seng Index has seen back-to-back monthly gains. Here, a sculpture stands in front of a stock ticker at the Exchange Square complex. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks rise, on track to break three-session losing streak after US tech rally and latest step in China to bolster economy

  • New economy stocks including Tencent climb in Hong Kong
  • Sentiment is overall positive, with city’s benchmark having posted back-to-back monthly gains
Updated: 10:47am, 4 Aug, 2020

